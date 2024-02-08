Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Asus 14" FHD Chromebook
Willzzz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#311712 8-Feb-2024 18:40
Send private message quote this post

Bought from PBTech on 31 Dec'23 for my son intermediate however the class teacher informed us a day before school started that everyone in the class needs a Windows laptop.... sigh....

 

Hardly used - limited on setting up an account and installed latest ChromeOS.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU42448/ASUS-Factory-Remanufactured-C424MA-14-FHD-Chromebo

 

 

 

Incl. USB-C universal charger

 

Pickup: Browns Bay, Auckland, or shipping at buyer cost.

 

$345 - as per purchase price.

 

I will provide a cut down receipt for the balance of 12-months warranty from PBTech.

 

 

 

 

mentalinc
2826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3192575 8-Feb-2024 18:47
Send private message quote this post

Why do they need Windows?




cyril7
8959 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3192580 8-Feb-2024 19:03
Send private message quote this post

Hi why do they need a windows machine as per the previous post. I spent a short few years in school support, I struggle to understand this request in a primary/intermediate setting.

A Chromebook is clearly a online device focused around the chrome web browsing experience.

I assume the school calling the shots is a o365 school, all meaningful o365 apps are supported as web apps therefore work in a Chrome web browsing environment, so dont see the issue, ask the school to articulate themselves better, use there words that are meaning full, not just pontificate unfounded dribble

Willzzz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3192581 8-Feb-2024 19:05
Send private message quote this post

I can't recall exactly what software they will be using during the year however they will have project base learning and introduce 3d design, animation, having fun with 3d printer etc.

I can't find any reference on school website but fairly similar to MakerSpace offer in the public library

