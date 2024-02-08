Bought from PBTech on 31 Dec'23 for my son intermediate however the class teacher informed us a day before school started that everyone in the class needs a Windows laptop.... sigh....

Hardly used - limited on setting up an account and installed latest ChromeOS.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU42448/ASUS-Factory-Remanufactured-C424MA-14-FHD-Chromebo

Incl. USB-C universal charger

Pickup: Browns Bay, Auckland, or shipping at buyer cost.

$345 - as per purchase price.

I will provide a cut down receipt for the balance of 12-months warranty from PBTech.