My turn for the old IT clean out. All free if collected from Paraparaumu. Could depending on the item get it to Wellington CBD, also happy to ship at acquires expense.

Unifi Outdoor AP (UAP-Outdoor+). in box, no POE injector.

HP OfficeJet 7720 (works fine needs more ink)

D-link AC750 Dual Bank Range Expender

Cisco Catalyst 2750

Cisco Catalyst 3750 24 port x2 nothing in expansion bays.

Misc box of Cisco cables (older). If this interest you let me know and I can work out what they are. Some modules for the 3750s in there too.