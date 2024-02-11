Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
benmurphy66

#311748 11-Feb-2024 16:21
My turn for the old IT clean out. All free if collected from Paraparaumu. Could depending on the item get it to Wellington CBD, also happy to ship at acquires expense. 

 

 

 

  • Unifi Outdoor AP (UAP-Outdoor+). in box, no POE injector.
  • HP OfficeJet 7720 (works fine needs more ink) 
  • D-link AC750 Dual Bank Range Expender
  • Cisco Catalyst 2750
  • Cisco Catalyst 3750 24 port x2 nothing in expansion bays. 
  • Misc box of Cisco cables (older). If this interest you let me know and I can work out what they are. Some modules for the 3750s in there too. 

pih

pih
  #3194089 11-Feb-2024 19:36
Interested in D-link AC750 if it's available. Will PM.

