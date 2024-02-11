My turn for the old IT clean out. All free if collected from Paraparaumu. Could depending on the item get it to Wellington CBD, also happy to ship at acquires expense.
- Unifi Outdoor AP (UAP-Outdoor+). in box, no POE injector.
- HP OfficeJet 7720 (works fine needs more ink)
- D-link AC750 Dual Bank Range Expender
- Cisco Catalyst 2750
- Cisco Catalyst 3750 24 port x2 nothing in expansion bays.
- Misc box of Cisco cables (older). If this interest you let me know and I can work out what they are. Some modules for the 3750s in there too.