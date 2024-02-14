Fantastic high quality premium PTZ 4K 15x Zoom Conference Camera with Ultra-HD Imaging System And Automatic Camera Control. Logitech part 960-001226.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CAMLOG4206913/Logitech-Rally-Premium-PTZ-4K-15x-Zoom-Conference
Ideal for large boardroom setings and worked very well with the Logitech roomMate system for Zoom. We have since migrated to Teams and using a Yealink system so these almost new units (purchsed in late 2023) are surplus to requirements. Can be used with pretty much any meeting software.
We have two of these usnit available.
NEW In Box - $1,600
OPEN Box - $1,300
RRP is nearly $4K each
Collection from the office in Albany or happy to work out shipping.
Pics: