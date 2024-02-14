Thought I'd see if anyone wanted these before they go in the bin. They're old but possibly still be of use for Cisco lab purposes or something.
Pickup Kapiti or post at your cost.
- 1 * AIR-LAP1131AG-A-K9
- 2 * AIR-LAP1131AG-N-K9
- 2 * mounts
Thought I'd see if anyone wanted these before they go in the bin. They're old but possibly still be of use for Cisco lab purposes or something.
Pickup Kapiti or post at your cost.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.