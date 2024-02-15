Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted FS: Various Ubiquiti UniFi Products
#311796 15-Feb-2024 11:43
I have a few UniFi products to sell, these are new and were used for demo purposes only, still have 11 mths left on the warranty (All are boxed up in original packaging)

 

 

 

Ubiquiti Unifi Switch 8 Port Gigabit 60w Managed PoE Switch $190.00    

 

Ubiquiti Unifi Compact 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Desktop with Power Supply $35.00 each (Have 4)

 

Ubiquiti Unifi Dream Router $420.00     

 

Ubiquiti U6 Mesh Dual Band Indoor/Outdoor 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 Access $300.00 each (Have 2)

 

Ubiquiti Unifi Protect Compact Wireless G4 Instant Camera with Two-way Audio $200.00 each (Have 2)

 

Ubiquiti Unifi UXG Lite $320

 

 

 

Shipping at buyers' expense

 

Based in Christchurch

muppet
  #3195912 15-Feb-2024 16:04
Can you please confirm if Ubiquiti Unifi Compact 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Desktop with Power Supply $35.00 each (Have 4) is this device?

 

If it is, can you please earmark me for 2 please?

 

 

 

Thanks!

 
 
 
 

  #3195914 15-Feb-2024 16:10
muppet:

 

Can you please confirm if Ubiquiti Unifi Compact 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Desktop with Power Supply $35.00 each (Have 4) is this device?

 

If it is, can you please earmark me for 2 please?

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

Sure is!

 

PM me your details

