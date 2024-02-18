Am doing a heap of data logging work at the moment which is requiring me to have a laptop/tablet around.

Am weary of my good gear getting ruined as it is thrown around in the back of a car, on top of motors and cabinets etc.

Looking for either a rugged tablet or laptop

Requirements:

Windows 10 or capable of running windows 10

USB port

Good battery or a model with readily available batteries that i can purchase

Does not need a superfast processor

I dont care about cosmetics

Looking for as cheap as possible, if you have something sitting around doing nothing or not selling something due to cosmetics then i am your buyer!