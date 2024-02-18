Am doing a heap of data logging work at the moment which is requiring me to have a laptop/tablet around.


Am weary of my good gear getting ruined as it is thrown around in the back of a car, on top of motors and cabinets etc.


 


Looking for either a rugged tablet or laptop


 


Requirements:


Windows 10 or capable of running windows 10


USB port


Good battery or a model with readily available batteries that i can purchase


Does not need a superfast processor


I dont care about cosmetics


 


Looking for as cheap as possible, if you have something sitting around doing nothing or not selling something due to cosmetics then i am your buyer!