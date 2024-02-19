Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rdrrdr

#311838 19-Feb-2024 09:01
Does anyone have any lying around?

huckster
  #3197404 19-Feb-2024 09:04
Possibly, will check tonight.

 
 
 
 

ANglEAUT
  #3197444 19-Feb-2024 11:39
Laptop or Desktop size?




tehgerbil
  #3197446 19-Feb-2024 11:40
Where are you based please? I have some 'gaming' DDR3 (heatsinked)



rdrrdr

  #3197448 19-Feb-2024 11:41
ANglEAUT:

 

Laptop or Desktop size?

 

 

 

 

Desktop

rdrrdr

  #3197449 19-Feb-2024 11:44
tehgerbil:

 

Where are you based please? I have some 'gaming' DDR3 (heatsinked)

 

 

 

 

Hamilton. Can pay for shipping.

tehgerbil
  #3197458 19-Feb-2024 12:24
rdrrdr:

 

tehgerbil:

 

Where are you based please? I have some 'gaming' DDR3 (heatsinked)

 

 

 

 

Hamilton. Can pay for shipping.

 

 

 

 

Sweet as, I've got 2 matched pairs. Will confirm their capacity, speeds and size tonight around 5pm. (If size is of concern to fit past CPU heatsink) 

rdrrdr

  #3197459 19-Feb-2024 12:28
tehgerbil:

 

Sweet as, I've got 2 matched pairs. Will confirm their capacity, speeds and size tonight around 5pm. (If size is of concern to fit past CPU heatsink) 

 

 

Thanks. Size should not be a problem. 

 

This is what my motherboard supports: 2 x U-DIMM, Max. 16GB, DDR3 1600/1333/1066 MHz

