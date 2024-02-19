Does anyone have any lying around?
Possibly, will check tonight.
Laptop or Desktop size?
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
Where are you based please? I have some 'gaming' DDR3 (heatsinked)
ANglEAUT:
Laptop or Desktop size?
Desktop
tehgerbil:
Where are you based please? I have some 'gaming' DDR3 (heatsinked)
Hamilton. Can pay for shipping.
rdrrdr:
tehgerbil:
Where are you based please? I have some 'gaming' DDR3 (heatsinked)
Hamilton. Can pay for shipping.
Sweet as, I've got 2 matched pairs. Will confirm their capacity, speeds and size tonight around 5pm. (If size is of concern to fit past CPU heatsink)
tehgerbil:
Sweet as, I've got 2 matched pairs. Will confirm their capacity, speeds and size tonight around 5pm. (If size is of concern to fit past CPU heatsink)
Thanks. Size should not be a problem.
This is what my motherboard supports: 2 x U-DIMM, Max. 16GB, DDR3 1600/1333/1066 MHz