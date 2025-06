Have 3x of these available brand new : $10 each + courier (or pickup from Coastguard in Mechanics Bay, Auckland)

Digitech PC Desktop Microphone - AM4089

It has a solid base to provide stability and a flexible neck angle to position it to the optimum position.



Specifications:

• Microphone plug: 3.5mm

• Cable Length: 2m

• Impedance: <2.2k ohm

• Sensitivity: -58dB±3dB

• Frequency: 100Hz~16kHz

• Directivity: Omnidirectional

• Dimensions: 355(L) x 9(Dia)mm