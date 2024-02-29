Hi all,

After a good clean out, I have a few items to sell - Based in Christchurch or can ship at buyers expense.

Silver iPhone 14 Pro 256Gb – battery health 92% purchased Nov 22 and has warranty until Nov 25

Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches - $1,500 - Sold

Apple Airpods Pro 1st Generation - Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks - $200

Belkin 3 in 1 Wireless Charger (Watch, Airpods and Phone) see here - $150 each - Sold

Ubiquiti Unifi Switch 8 Port Gigabit 60w Managed PoE Switch $150.00 - Sold

Ubiquiti Unifi Dream Router $400.00

Ubiquiti U6 Mesh Dual Band Indoor/Outdoor 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 Access $300.00 each (Have 2)

2x Ubiquiti Unifi Protect Compact Wireless G4 Instant Camera with Two-way Audio $200.00 each - Sold

2x Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (i5 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD) I have 2 in the box, only taken out and tested - Both have 12 mth warranty $1,500 each - Sold

1 x Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (i5 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD) Sage Colour - $900 - BRAND New in the box - has been out for demo purposes

1 x Apple Mac Mini M2 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD - Comes with Apple Keyboard & Mouse (The Generation with AA batteries) $1,000 - BRAND New in the box - has been out for demo purposes