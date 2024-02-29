Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Various Ubiquiti / Apple and Microsoft Surface Tech for Sale
Delorean

#311948 29-Feb-2024 11:33
Hi all, 

 

After a good clean out, I have a few items to sell - Based in Christchurch or can ship at buyers expense. 

 

Silver iPhone 14 Pro 256Gb – battery health 92% purchased Nov 22 and has warranty until Nov 25
Has Original Box and charger is unused - Brand new condition, no scratches - $1,500 - Sold

 

Apple Airpods Pro 1st Generation - Has Original Box and charger is unused - Very good condition, very minor marks - $200

 

Belkin 3 in 1 Wireless Charger (Watch, Airpods and Phone) see here - $150 each - Sold

 

Ubiquiti Unifi Switch 8 Port Gigabit 60w Managed PoE Switch $150.00 - Sold    

 

Ubiquiti Unifi Dream Router $400.00     

 

Ubiquiti U6 Mesh Dual Band Indoor/Outdoor 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 Access $300.00 each (Have 2)

 

2x Ubiquiti Unifi Protect Compact Wireless G4 Instant Camera with Two-way Audio $200.00 each - Sold

 

2x Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (i5 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD) I have 2 in the box, only taken out and tested - Both have 12 mth warranty $1,500 each - Sold

 

1 x Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (i5 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD) Sage Colour - $900 - BRAND New in the box - has been out for demo purposes

 

1 x Apple Mac Mini M2 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD - Comes with Apple Keyboard & Mouse (The Generation with AA batteries) $1,000 - BRAND New in the box - has been out for demo purposes




fritzman
  #3201524 29-Feb-2024 11:51
Wow.. that 14Pro is really well priced.
If I didn’t already have one, it would be mine!
GLWS.




Delorean

  #3203904 6-Mar-2024 20:56
Bump




Handsomedan
  #3204015 7-Mar-2024 10:17
@Delorian Is the iPhone still for sale? 
My son is on the lookout for a new iPhone Pro and this might fit the bill...

 

 




Delorean

  #3204020 7-Mar-2024 10:28
@handsomedan

 

Sure is. PM me :)




Abrdgr
  #3204291 7-Mar-2024 21:22
Do you still have the G4 Instants? Would you do a deal for both of them?

Delorean

  #3204297 7-Mar-2024 21:27
Sure would
PM me




Delorean

  #3204304 7-Mar-2024 21:44
iPhone sold pending payment




Delorean

  #3204438 8-Mar-2024 12:34
G4 Cameras sold 




Delorean

  #3205225 11-Mar-2024 08:38
The Surface PC's are now sold

 

I have added the following:

 

1 x Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 (i5 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD) Sage Colour - $900 - BRAND New in the box - has been out for demo purposes

 

1 x Apple Mac Mini M2 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD - Comes with Apple Keyboard & Mouse (The Generation with AA batteries) $1,000 - BRAND New in the box - has been out for demo purposes

 

Both of these are less than 1 month old!

 

 




Delorean

  #3206240 14-Mar-2024 09:23
The Ubiquiti Unifi Switch 8 Port Gigabit 60w Managed PoE Switch is now gone! 




