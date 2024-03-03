Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 20 Mhz 2 channel Oscilloscope (Auckland). $70 Firm
Scott3

4019 posts

+1 received by user: 2800

#311977 3-Mar-2024 17:02
Dick Smith Q-1802 oscilloscope as pictured (with 2x probes and power cord).

 

Purchased to diagnose a lost comms fault in my car & enabled me to confirm the source of the fault before spending $900 on parts.

 

I don't really do much electronics tinkering these days, and my house is a bit small to keep rarely used stuff, so out it goes...

 

 

Image shows the electrical noise introduced into the automotive signal line in question by old cooling fans, when the fans were turned off, the noise / interference disappeared.

 

 

 

Scott3

4019 posts

+1 received by user: 2800

  #3226784 6-May-2024 00:30
Finally got around to putting it on TradeMe.

Listed at $100, But will drop that to $50 for somebody on here. 



Scott3

4019 posts

+1 received by user: 2800

  #3372580 12-May-2025 22:34
SOLD (last year)

