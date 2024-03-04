Hi all,

Yesterday a childhood friend came to me asking for help fixing her laptop which she desperately needed to finish her teaching degree. I had to pull it apart to do so and the thing was literally falling apart. I repaired it but this thing was trash. I found out that it was 11 years old, and I'm quite sure she can't afford another one.

Does anyone have a laptop that they are willing to part with for cheap or free? Preference would be 15" and with more than just a Celeron or Pentium CPU, ideally 8GB RAM: It would be nice if it could last her a few more years.

I'm willing to put up maybe $250 to the cause.

PM me with offers please.

EDIT: I know there are a plethora of sub-$200 laptops on TM. As this is a charity case, I'm looking to get the best laptop I can for the money. Location North Shore/Rodney, can pick up I would also be willing to pay for shipping.

Cheers