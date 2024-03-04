Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
pih

pih

651 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 349

Lifetime subscriber

#311981 4-Mar-2024 08:48
Send private message

Hi all,

 

Yesterday a childhood friend came to me asking for help fixing her laptop which she desperately needed to finish her teaching degree. I had to pull it apart to do so and the thing was literally falling apart. I repaired it but this thing was trash. I found out that it was 11 years old, and I'm quite sure she can't afford another one.

 

Does anyone have a laptop that they are willing to part with for cheap or free? Preference would be 15" and with more than just a Celeron or Pentium CPU, ideally 8GB RAM: It would be nice if it could last her a few more years.

 

I'm willing to put up maybe $250 to the cause.

 

PM me with offers please.

 

EDIT: I know there are a plethora of sub-$200 laptops on TM. As this is a charity case, I'm looking to get the best laptop I can for the money. Location North Shore/Rodney, can pick up I would also be willing to pay for shipping.

 

Cheers

CYaBro
4605 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1121

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3203014 4-Mar-2024 10:01
Send private message

Hey

I have an HP laptop she can have.
It’s possibly got an intermittent fault, but I haven’t been able to get it to fault and everything tests ok.
That’s why I ended up with it.
There is no power adapter for it so you’d need to buy one.
Happy to donate, just cover the cost of courier.
I’m in rural Oamaru.

I’ll check the specs shortly, but it is a workstation model so decent specs.

Cheers
Chris

 

 

 

Edit:

 

It's an HP Zbook 15u G3.
15.6" 1920x1080 screen
Intel i7-6600U
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
Backlit keyboard
AMD FirePro W4190M Graphics Card
Fresh copy of Windows 11 Pro installed and activated. (Could put Windows 10 Pro on there instead if you wish)

 

Power adapter that will be needed - HP 65W 19.5V @ 3.33A

 

Has a bit of damage to the front two corners but doesn't affect the usage, and general wear & tear for its age.
Let me know if you want to see some photos.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



olivernz
504 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 176

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203137 4-Mar-2024 17:05
Send private message

otherwise try RemarkIT (https://shop.remarkit.co.nz/collections/laptops).

 

 

pih

pih

651 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 349

Lifetime subscriber

  #3203243 5-Mar-2024 08:51
Send private message

Thanks @CYaBro and @olivernz. I've settled on an offer from @ANglEAUT. Thanks everyone for helping make this such a great community to be part of!

