ForumsOffers and WantedWTD: Part box of Cat6 (150-200m)
Lias

5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312049 11-Mar-2024 14:46
Anyone got something like this gathering dust before I go buy a whole 305m reel?






pih

pih
649 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3205432 11-Mar-2024 15:24
I usually find my part-used boxes on TM, but there's not much around atm. Here's the only one I could find, not a bad price:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/4594790490

 

I have some, but I don't think I have that much left. Will check when I get home.



pih

pih
649 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3205542 12-Mar-2024 08:11
Yeah, I don't have that much sorry. Only about 150m and I still need to use some.

Lias

5583 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3205544 12-Mar-2024 08:15
All good I grabbed that one from Trademe






