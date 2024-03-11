Anyone got something like this gathering dust before I go buy a whole 305m reel?
Anyone got something like this gathering dust before I go buy a whole 305m reel?
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.
I usually find my part-used boxes on TM, but there's not much around atm. Here's the only one I could find, not a bad price:
https://www.trademe.co.nz/4594790490
I have some, but I don't think I have that much left. Will check when I get home.
Yeah, I don't have that much sorry. Only about 150m and I still need to use some.
All good I grabbed that one from Trademe
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.