I need to upgrade my Aunties AIO computer from a spinner to a SSD

I am looking for a proper caddy like this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCORC1011/Orico-Standard-25-to-35-inch-Hard-Drive-Caddy-Wtih to do the job, some of the cheap ones are not suitable as the pins are not in the correct place.



Before I buy one has anyone gone one they no longer need.

I am in Blockhouse Bay so if not too far away I can collect.

Thanks in advance.

John