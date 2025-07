I've managed to accumulate a few too many SBC's, none are particularly new or cutting edge but hopefully they'll be useful to someone.

2 x Odroid HC1 w/ 6A psu -$50 ono

1 x Raspberry Pi 3 Model B V1.2 w/ case - $30 ono

1 x NanoPi NEO2 1GB w/ heatsink - $20 ono

Can do shipping at buyers cost and risk. Pick up is Papakura.