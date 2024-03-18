Hey folks,
I have a few surplus Dell PowerEdge R720s and an R610 that I'm looking to sell.
Location: Upper Hutt, can potentially deliver within Wellington/Wairarapa region
Server One:
Dell PowerEdge R720 with 2.5" drive trays
CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2630 2.3GHz, 6 Core
Memory: 64GB DDR3
Drives: 6 x 900GB 2.5" 10k 6Gb SAS drives (used), plus spare 8 drive caddies (without drives)
Tested working, firmware updated to 2.9.0
Has faceplate, but no rack rails
Price: $380
Server Two:
Dell PowerEdge R720 with 2.5" drive trays
CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2540 2.5GHz, 6 Core
Memory: 128GB DDR3
Drives: 6 x 900GB 2.5" 10k 6Gb SAS drives (used), plus spare 5 drive caddies (without drives)
Tested working, firmware updated to 2.9.0
Has faceplate, but no rack rails.
Price: $420
Server Three:
Dell PowerEdge R610 with 2.5" drive trays
CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5645 2.4GHz, 6 Core
Memory: 128GB 1333 DDR3
Drives: 2 x 300GB 2.5" 10K 6Gb SAS drives (used)
4 x 1TB 2.5" 7.2k SAS drives (used)
Tested working, firmware updated to 6.6.0
Has faceplate and rack rails
Price: $250
Server Four:
Dell PowerEdge R720 with 3.5" drive trays, suit parts
CPU: Has a single Intel Xeon E5-2630v2
Memory: None
Drives: None, can hold 8 x 3.5" drives
Previously used, had a (firmware?) issue where it would ramp fans to max then reduce speed throughout its' operation.
All fans and power supplies working
No rack rails or faceplate
Price: $100 (or make an offer), may separate for parts if desired.