Hey folks,

I have a few surplus Dell PowerEdge R720s and an R610 that I'm looking to sell.

Location: Upper Hutt, can potentially deliver within Wellington/Wairarapa region

Server One:

Dell PowerEdge R720 with 2.5" drive trays

CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2630 2.3GHz, 6 Core

Memory: 64GB DDR3

Drives: 6 x 900GB 2.5" 10k 6Gb SAS drives (used), plus spare 8 drive caddies (without drives)

Tested working, firmware updated to 2.9.0

Has faceplate, but no rack rails

Price: $380

Server Two:

Dell PowerEdge R720 with 2.5" drive trays

CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2540 2.5GHz, 6 Core

Memory: 128GB DDR3

Drives: 6 x 900GB 2.5" 10k 6Gb SAS drives (used), plus spare 5 drive caddies (without drives)

Tested working, firmware updated to 2.9.0

Has faceplate, but no rack rails.

Price: $420

Server Three:

Dell PowerEdge R610 with 2.5" drive trays

CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5645 2.4GHz, 6 Core

Memory: 128GB 1333 DDR3

Drives: 2 x 300GB 2.5" 10K 6Gb SAS drives (used)

4 x 1TB 2.5" 7.2k SAS drives (used)

Tested working, firmware updated to 6.6.0

Has faceplate and rack rails

Price: $250

Server Four:

Dell PowerEdge R720 with 3.5" drive trays, suit parts

CPU: Has a single Intel Xeon E5-2630v2

Memory: None

Drives: None, can hold 8 x 3.5" drives

Previously used, had a (firmware?) issue where it would ramp fans to max then reduce speed throughout its' operation.

All fans and power supplies working

No rack rails or faceplate

Price: $100 (or make an offer), may separate for parts if desired.