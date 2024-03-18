Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Several Dell PowerEdge R720s and R610
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#312108 18-Mar-2024 11:47
Send private message

Hey folks, 

 

I have a few surplus Dell PowerEdge R720s and an R610 that I'm looking to sell.

 

Location: Upper Hutt, can potentially deliver within Wellington/Wairarapa region

 

 

 

Server One:

 

Dell PowerEdge R720 with 2.5" drive trays

 

CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2630 2.3GHz, 6 Core

 

Memory: 64GB DDR3

 

Drives: 6 x 900GB 2.5" 10k 6Gb SAS drives (used), plus spare 8 drive caddies (without drives)

 

Tested working, firmware updated to 2.9.0

 

Has faceplate, but no rack rails

 

Price: $380

 

 

 

Server Two:

 

Dell PowerEdge R720 with 2.5" drive trays

 

CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2540 2.5GHz, 6 Core

 

Memory: 128GB DDR3

 

Drives: 6 x 900GB 2.5" 10k 6Gb SAS drives (used), plus spare 5 drive caddies (without drives)

 

Tested working, firmware updated to 2.9.0

 

Has faceplate, but no rack rails.

 

Price: $420

 

 

 

Server Three:

 

Dell PowerEdge R610 with 2.5" drive trays

 

CPU: 2 x Intel Xeon E5645 2.4GHz, 6 Core

 

Memory:  128GB 1333 DDR3

 

Drives: 2 x 300GB 2.5" 10K 6Gb SAS drives (used)

 

           4 x 1TB 2.5" 7.2k SAS drives (used)

 

Tested working, firmware updated to 6.6.0

 

Has faceplate and rack rails

 

Price: $250

 

 

 

Server Four:

 

Dell PowerEdge R720 with 3.5" drive trays, suit parts

 

CPU: Has a single Intel Xeon E5-2630v2

 

Memory: None

 

Drives: None, can hold 8 x 3.5" drives

 

Previously used, had a (firmware?) issue where it would ramp fans to max then reduce speed throughout its' operation.

 

All fans and power supplies working

 

No rack rails or faceplate

 

Price: $100 (or make an offer), may separate for parts if desired.

Create new topic
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3207922 19-Mar-2024 11:45
Send private message

R610 now sold, pending payment/pickup.

 

 

 

I have previously couriered a Dell PowerEdge server so am open to shipping these (expect $30-$50 non rural) if so desired.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3212675 31-Mar-2024 21:46
Send private message

Server Two and Server Four are now on TradeMe if anyone wants a bargain.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright