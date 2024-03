I have two Raspberry Pi 4 Model B kits for sale. Included in each kit is the following:



Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB



Flirc Case - acts as a heatsink for a fanless design. (details here)



SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card 64GB, lightly used.



Raspberry Pi Official Black AU Power Supply for Raspberry Pi 4 Model B



$90 for each kit picked up from Strathmore Park, or add $10 for shipping.



I also have a single microHDMI adapter and HDMI cable for an extra $10.

