Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Macbook Air M1 2020
gnfb

2444 posts

Uber Geek


#312121 19-Mar-2024 11:47
Send private message quote this post

Macbook Air M1 2020

 

Excellent condition never off my desk.

 

Model Number: MGN63X/A

 

Chip: Apple M1

 

Memory: 8 GB

 

Year 2020

 

256gb ssd

 

Original Box

 

Clamshell case

 

Side hub

 

 

 

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me

Create new topic
ANglEAUT
2040 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207991 19-Mar-2024 12:30
Send private message quote this post

Hi.

 

I don't see a price?




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
gnfb

2444 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207993 19-Mar-2024 12:34
Send private message quote this post

Sorry my bad 

 

$950 plus delivery




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me

gnfb

2444 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209493 22-Mar-2024 10:22
Send private message quote this post

The price seems reasonable considering Trademe prices and other advertised offers, but feel free to reach out if it seems inaccurate.




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me



cddt
791 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3209573 22-Mar-2024 13:19
Send private message quote this post

Can you check the battery health percentage? 




My referral links to sign up to: BigPipe | MEGA | Mercury

gnfb

2444 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209602 22-Mar-2024 14:47
Send private message quote this post

cddt:

 

Can you check the battery health percentage? 

 

 

Sure it says Normal , 99% 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

fbwhatnot on trademe

Email Me

Create new topic





News and reviews »

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:00

Norton Genie Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 17:57

Synology Introduces BeeStation
Posted 23-Feb-2024 14:14

New One UI 6.1 Update Brings Galaxy AI to More Galaxy Devices
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:50

Amazon Echo Hub Available in New Zealand
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:40

InternetNZ Releases Internet Insights 2023
Posted 20-Feb-2024 10:31

Seagate Adds 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives for Multi-user Commercial and Enterprise RAID Storage Solutions
Posted 19-Feb-2024 16:54

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 