Macbook Air M1 2020
Excellent condition never off my desk.
Model Number: MGN63X/A
Chip: Apple M1
Memory: 8 GB
Year 2020
256gb ssd
Original Box
Clamshell case
Side hub
Hi.
I don't see a price?
Sorry my bad
$950 plus delivery
The price seems reasonable considering Trademe prices and other advertised offers, but feel free to reach out if it seems inaccurate.
cddt:
Can you check the battery health percentage?
Sure it says Normal , 99%
