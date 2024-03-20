ringbearer: That’s true. I should have added I was looking for a model with page turn buttons, like the voyage.

So, this is a feature I have paid a of money to have over time, I simply don't enjoy reading unless I have buttons.

The Voyage was probably the best of the button Kindles, but you'd have to pry my Oasis out of my cold dead hands. Regardless of cost, I'd replace it immediately if I misplaced it.

I accept there are just some things that despite being expensive, I will always find a way to justify, and yes I left one in a taxi late at night coming back from dinner, and had to buy a replacement.

Buy once cry once, just forget the money and get the Oasis, you won't be happy till you do. They go on sale occasionally, but aren't going to likely be $200.

I am really keen to see what the Oasis 2 comes with, but I am hoping USBC/Wireless Charging, a slightly higher resolution screen, and a case that acts as a charger, which is what the Voyage had.