Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Kindle, any more recent model
ringbearer

99 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#312144 20-Mar-2024 18:57
Send private message quote this post

I left my Kindle Voyage on a flight recently, and have had no luck with lost and found. I’m an avid reader, so my phone isn’t cutting it.
If anyone has a Kindle lying around I’d love to take it off your hands.
Looking to spend less than $200.

Create new topic
mattwnz
19544 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208790 20-Mar-2024 19:28
Send private message quote this post

A new kindle touch from NL is $199, so under $200. But depends what features you want, as you pay $299 for a Paperwhite for warm white backlighting and larger screen. 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
ringbearer

99 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3208793 20-Mar-2024 19:35
Send private message quote this post

That’s true. I should have added I was looking for a model with page turn buttons, like the voyage.

networkn
Networkn
30660 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3208876 20-Mar-2024 21:01
Send private message quote this post

ringbearer: That’s true. I should have added I was looking for a model with page turn buttons, like the voyage.

 

So, this is a feature I have paid a of money to have over time, I simply don't enjoy reading unless I have buttons. 

 

The Voyage was probably the best of the button Kindles, but you'd have to pry my Oasis out of my cold dead hands. Regardless of cost, I'd replace it immediately if I misplaced it. 

 

I accept there are just some things that despite being expensive, I will always find a way to justify, and yes I left one in a taxi late at night coming back from dinner, and had to buy a replacement.

 

Buy once cry once, just forget the money and get the Oasis, you won't be happy till you do. They go on sale occasionally, but aren't going to likely be $200.

 

I am really keen to see what the Oasis 2 comes with, but I am hoping USBC/Wireless Charging, a slightly higher resolution screen, and a case that acts as a charger, which is what the Voyage had. 

 

 



Jaxson
7726 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3209032 21-Mar-2024 09:55
Send private message quote this post

Easter is not far away so you might get lucky with an Amazon sale?

Amazon AU wasn't selling their own brand electronics much originally though, not sure if that's changed now.

ringbearer

99 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3209068 21-Mar-2024 11:15
Send private message quote this post

Good points. My thoughts exactly with the buttons. I'll keep my eyes open over easter and see if I can find a good deal.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:00

Norton Genie Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 17:57

Synology Introduces BeeStation
Posted 23-Feb-2024 14:14

New One UI 6.1 Update Brings Galaxy AI to More Galaxy Devices
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:50

Amazon Echo Hub Available in New Zealand
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:40

InternetNZ Releases Internet Insights 2023
Posted 20-Feb-2024 10:31

Seagate Adds 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives for Multi-user Commercial and Enterprise RAID Storage Solutions
Posted 19-Feb-2024 16:54

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 