Feeling hopeful. As the title please. Ideally a GPU that hasn't been used for mining. Can stretch budget if needed. Wanting to pickup if in Wellington. 

 

Cheers

Best of luck, Just FYI there 2 different types of gpus called the 3060.

 

There is an 8gb version and a 12gb version, just an FYI when buying. 

 

https://www.techspot.com/review/2581-nvidia-rtx-3060-8gb/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Qazzy03:

 

Best of luck, Just FYI there 2 different types of gpus called the 3060.

 

There is an 8gb version and a 12gb version, just an FYI when buying. 

 

https://www.techspot.com/review/2581-nvidia-rtx-3060-8gb/

 

Many thanks. Have edited to reflect. 

Several on trademe for $450

Or Amazon AU for just over $500 with free delivery.

https://www.amazon.com.au/MSI-GeForce-RTX-3060-12G/dp/B08WPRMVWB/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?crid=JWQ3OFUXLKX1&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.WD1x1Sk7Ravz1Bv87HCnNzIC_Ve81G2dP3DVi3i28IkiPU4EPDpuWGiYqhmtzZstGDAn0KZaU8hnmYaekCy7m9ZKElWr_UgHl8ueFUTQnlYsv5nPCEumH0WyR5YyEqCMisB7zIXjdN8475PvlrBFTkw9qBp2TZ1DxQOmuWPOrPlw0365ElMVEzKRz2cG-IKRLvjEHIAztknmT6qvcoYBBw.TEjz-pNUhbhQrlntJVdQj_GY1UICwY8-ALVnopF-Yak&dib_tag=se&keywords=3060+12gb&qid=1710999827&sprefix=3060+%2Caps%2C303&sr=8-3

