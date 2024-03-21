Feeling hopeful. As the title please. Ideally a GPU that hasn't been used for mining. Can stretch budget if needed. Wanting to pickup if in Wellington.
Cheers
Best of luck, Just FYI there 2 different types of gpus called the 3060.
There is an 8gb version and a 12gb version, just an FYI when buying.
https://www.techspot.com/review/2581-nvidia-rtx-3060-8gb/
Qazzy03:
Many thanks. Have edited to reflect.