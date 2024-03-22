After a 1 or 2GB stick of SODIMM DDR3 for an old HP netbook I've obtained - has 1GB currently but be happier maxing it out to its 2GB limit :)
After a 1 or 2GB stick of SODIMM DDR3 for an old HP netbook I've obtained - has 1GB currently but be happier maxing it out to its 2GB limit :)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
I have 2x Ramaxel 2GB 2RX8 PC3-10600S-999 if you are interested.