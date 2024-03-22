Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13206 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312161 22-Mar-2024 10:05
After a 1 or 2GB stick of SODIMM DDR3 for an old HP netbook I've obtained - has 1GB currently but be happier maxing it out to its 2GB limit :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

rdrrdr
26 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3209490 22-Mar-2024 10:13
I have 2x Ramaxel 2GB 2RX8 PC3-10600S-999 if you are interested.

