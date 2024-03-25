Been looking at second hand SAS drives for my UnRaid server. Pretty cheap refurbished ones on Ebay but wondered if anyone had a low hours drive or drives they want to sell.
Have you tried water panther?
https://waterpanther.com/
Noted. Hoping to do better locally, or else get new on Aliexpress...
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006117231680.html
I have 6x10TB HGST (Ex Supermicro server) SAS drives. Unsure on hours as I bought them from eBay in October last year and never used them (all my other drives are SATA and I bought these ones by mistake).
I paid $913.79 for the lot so you're welcome to take them for an even $900.
they/them
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
I might have some, I recall I had some from an old server, I'll hunt them out and see what I've got. (I had some 8 and 4 from memory)
rdrrdr:
Have you tried water panther?
https://waterpanther.com/
Is that US Dollars for prices?
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
On the website? Yes.