WTB: SAS drives 8TB or larger
prob

211 posts

Master Geek


#312197 25-Mar-2024 19:33
Been looking at second hand SAS drives for my UnRaid server. Pretty cheap refurbished ones on Ebay but wondered if anyone had a low hours drive or drives they want to sell.

rdrrdr
81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3210814 25-Mar-2024 20:23
Have you tried water panther?

 

 

 

https://waterpanther.com/

 
 
 
 

prob

211 posts

Master Geek


  #3210846 25-Mar-2024 22:09
Noted. Hoping to do better locally, or else get new on Aliexpress...

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006117231680.html

 

 

bendud
302 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3210849 25-Mar-2024 22:19
I had a decent experience with Water Panther - good price, arrived promptly etc.
personally I would be a little wary about aliexpress for this sort of thing, but that’s just me.

From the Antarctic Riviera



rdrrdr
81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3210863 26-Mar-2024 04:18
I got 6 x 12TB drives from water panther. All of them turned out to be Seagate exos. Have been great.

danfaulknor
922 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #3210923 26-Mar-2024 07:43
I have 6x10TB HGST (Ex Supermicro server) SAS drives. Unsure on hours as I bought them from eBay in October last year and never used them (all my other drives are SATA and I bought these ones by mistake). 

 

I paid $913.79 for the lot so you're welcome to take them for an even $900.




prob

211 posts

Master Geek


  #3215406 8-Apr-2024 08:00
Still waiting to hear back from the above two people about sas drives. Anyone else got sas to spare?

nicmair
234 posts

Master Geek


  #3215499 8-Apr-2024 10:56
I might have some, I recall I had some from an old server, I'll hunt them out and see what I've got. (I had some 8 and 4 from memory)



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3281 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3215675 8-Apr-2024 13:26
rdrrdr:

 

Have you tried water panther?

 

 

 

https://waterpanther.com/

 

 

rdrrdr
81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3215716 8-Apr-2024 15:59
On the website? Yes.

