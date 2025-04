Brought this for a HP Microserver Gen8 but its the wrong socket...

This is a 45 watt chip with a GPU, 4 cores / 8 threads so perfect for a media server a la Jellyfin or similar.

$50 and deliver around Auckland or post it to you.

As new but untested.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/75463/intel-xeon-processor-e31265l-v3-8m-cache-2-50-ghz/specifications.html