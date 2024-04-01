Disrespective

My father has been building RC helis/quads/hexa/octo copters for a long time and has a bunch of stuff he wants to clear out of the garage. I've put descriptions of the things he has below and there are the pics he references at the link here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dvQP7FrlQtTyrJeb-6NML9FGA8TpU8cH?usp=sharing

I'll add more things as/when he updates me.

Let me know if the link or info needs updating and I'll see what I can do. Prices are negotiable but lets not be silly.

He's based in Tauranga/Pyes Pa and can ship at buyers expense or possibly arrange a suitable pickup time.

-----Wing TOTE: 400 - 450 RC Helicopter Carry Bag – Never Used-----

The WingTOTE Medium Heli Tote is a hard-shell case with pre-cut foam insert that is customisable to hold any 400 - 450 sized helicopter, in brand new condition (never used). Heavy nylon, weather resistant. Carrying straps are included. It has exterior pockets for RC transmitter, tools and accessories, and interior pockets for helicopter equipment. Exterior dimensions 800x300x250mm, and interior 710x280x200mm.

Selling Price: NZ$50

Photos Wingtote 1-2

-----RC Helis-----



RC Heli: Align TRex 450 Pro Flybarless – Never Flown

Trex450 Pro RC Helicopter with Align’s 3G flybarless conversion. Model is setup with Align Motor, ESC, Servos, Gyro, & a Spectrum digital receiver. Model has been assembled, blades balanced, cyclic and collective setup – but never flown. Being sold with the original manual, flybar assembly, paddles and the following spare parts:

· Main Rotor Blades (carbon fibre) x 2

· Tail Blade set x 1

· Drive Shafts x 3

· Autorotation tail drive gears x 2

· Spare Canopy x 1

· One way bearing removal x 1

· Torque tube front drive gear set x 1

· Torque tube rear drive gear set x 1

· Tail rotor plastic assembly x 1

· Torque tube x 1

· Original flybar assembly with paddles

· Miscellaneous ball links, linkage ball set parts

Selling Price: NZ$450

Photos TRex450_01-05

RC Heli: Align TRex 250SE Flybarless – Flown

Trex250SE RC Helicopter flybarless conversion. Model is setup with Align Motor, ESC, Servos, Gyro, & a Spectrum digital receiver. Model has flown, crashed and repaired. Being sold with the original manual and the following spare parts:

· Canopy x 1,

· Frame x 1,

· Align GP780 gyro x 1,

· Align main rotor blades x 1

· 3rd Party main rotor blades x 3 (1 in carbon fibre)

· Drive shaft x 1

· Drive Motor x 1

· ESC x 1

· Torque tube x 1

· Metal Tail holder set x 1

· Metal main rotor assembly x 1

· Frame hardware

· Servo rotors

· Spare Spectrum AR6100e receiver

· Flybar assembly x 1

· Tail rotors (1 set)

· Miscellaneous ball links, linkage ball set parts

Selling Price: NZ$250

Photos TRex250_01-05

RC Heli: Eflite Blade400 – Used

Blade400 RC Helicopter. Model is setup with Eflite Motor, ESC, Servos, Gyro, & a Spectrum digital receiver. The original plastic swashplate has been replaced with metal. Model has been briefly flown – ever crashed. Being sold in the original box, with the original manual and the following spare parts:

· Main rotor blades x 1

· Drive Shaft x 2

· Tail Rotor (carbon fibre) x 1

· Tail case set x 1

· Tail rotor set x 1

· Tail drive belt x 1

· Tail drive gear / pulley assembly

· Flybar x 1

· Tail linkage pushrods x 2

· Metal swash plate x1

· Miscellaneous ball links, linkage ball set parts

Selling Price: NZ$250

Photos Blade400_01-05

-----Book – Ray’s RC Helicopter Shop & Field Companion -----

Paperback book (2008) – Ray’s Shop and Field Companion takes the reader through the theory of RC helicopter flight, tools needs for building the helicopter, setting up the helicopter, hovering, and flying. ISBN 0-9710769-3-6.

Selling Price: NZ$20

Photos RaysBook_01

-----RC Drone Motors – Brushless-----

Motor: X-4005D650KV Brushless Outrunner 650kV (Used ex Hexacopter) – 7 off

Required Voltage 11.1V

Photo: KV650-01-02

Selling price NZ $10 each

Motor: HexTronik DT750 Brushless Outrunner 750kV (New) – 4 off

Required Voltage 11.1V, Suggested Prop: 11x4.7, or 11x3.8

Photo: KV750-01

Selling price NZ $10 each

Motor: NTM Prop Drive Series 28-30A 750kv Brushless (New) – 5 off

Photo: NTM-01

Selling price NZ $5 each

-----RC Electronic Speed Controllers (ESC)-----

Hobbyking 30A BlueSeries Brushless Speed Controller – 30A (Never Used) - 6 off

Photo: HKESC-01

Selling Price: $10 each

Hobbyking SS Series Brushless 25-30A ESC (Never Used) - 4 off

Photo: HKESC-02

Selling Price: $10 each

TURNIGY Plush 18amp Brushless ESC w/BEC (Used) - 6 off

Photo: TESC-01

Selling Price: $5 each