I have 2 sets of these. Bought in Oct 2023. Have since switched to better wifi. These worked great in my 3 level house with one connected to the modem and 3 receiving.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETDLK5P601AV/D-Link-DHP-P601AV-PowerLine-AV2-1Gbps-Dual-Kit-Wit

One kit (2 devices) for $60 + shipping or take both the kits for $110 + shipping.

Can pick up from Hamilton.