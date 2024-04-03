Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Meta Quest 2
gnfb

2571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#312276 3-Apr-2024 12:22
Send private message

looking for a good condition Meta Quest 2 64gb or higher preferable with original box




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic
Psilan
855 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3213584 3-Apr-2024 12:50
Send private message

Presume you saw the specials on amazon au already?




Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
gnfb

2571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3213637 3-Apr-2024 13:03
Send private message

Psilan:

 

Presume you saw the specials on amazon au already?

 

 

That i didnt let me look.... thanks for taking the time to comment




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

gnfb

2571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3213640 3-Apr-2024 13:14
Send private message

All good picked up a quest 2 128 and a bobvr headset thingy for 427nzd solved problem thanks all




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me



cshaun
393 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3213644 3-Apr-2024 13:36
Send private message

Didn't you just recently sell a Quest 3?

gnfb

2571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3213645 3-Apr-2024 13:42
Send private message

cshaun:

 

Didn't you just recently sell a Quest 3?

 

 

LMAO I did 

 

Let me explain

 

I am retired with to much playtime so I sold the quest 3 nothing wrong with them good bit of gear...... but then I was wondering how much better were they for general stuff (non game related) so I thought I would get a quest 2 (hope that the $150 lens adapters i bought for the quest 3 will work on the 2s) and try them 

 

as i say a lot of playtime

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

cshaun
393 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3213646 3-Apr-2024 13:49
Send private message

Right. Off the top of my head I don't think the lenses are compatible. I think the visuals, resolution, lenses etc much better than the Quest 3. I'd say worth the extra cost, but I suppose that depends on budget and how often it's used etc. To get significantly better you're talking $3000-6000, which I consider to be too much. Will wait for those to trickle down. Wish there was an Apple store here to try out the Apple Vision Pro...

gnfb

2571 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3213750 3-Apr-2024 14:48
Send private message

cshaun:

 

Right. Off the top of my head I don't think the lenses are compatible. I think the visuals, resolution, lenses etc much better than the Quest 3. I'd say worth the extra cost, but I suppose that depends on budget and how often it's used etc. To get significantly better you're talking $3000-6000, which I consider to be too much. Will wait for those to trickle down. Wish there was an Apple store here to try out the Apple Vision Pro...

 

 

I will report back will be in the uk in oct hope to visit a apple store and try them




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright