looking for a good condition Meta Quest 2 64gb or higher preferable with original box
looking for a good condition Meta Quest 2 64gb or higher preferable with original box
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Presume you saw the specials on amazon au already?
Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK
Psilan:
Presume you saw the specials on amazon au already?
That i didnt let me look.... thanks for taking the time to comment
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
All good picked up a quest 2 128 and a bobvr headset thingy for 427nzd solved problem thanks all
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Didn't you just recently sell a Quest 3?
cshaun:
Didn't you just recently sell a Quest 3?
LMAO I did
Let me explain
I am retired with to much playtime so I sold the quest 3 nothing wrong with them good bit of gear...... but then I was wondering how much better were they for general stuff (non game related) so I thought I would get a quest 2 (hope that the $150 lens adapters i bought for the quest 3 will work on the 2s) and try them
as i say a lot of playtime
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Right. Off the top of my head I don't think the lenses are compatible. I think the visuals, resolution, lenses etc much better than the Quest 3. I'd say worth the extra cost, but I suppose that depends on budget and how often it's used etc. To get significantly better you're talking $3000-6000, which I consider to be too much. Will wait for those to trickle down. Wish there was an Apple store here to try out the Apple Vision Pro...
cshaun:
Right. Off the top of my head I don't think the lenses are compatible. I think the visuals, resolution, lenses etc much better than the Quest 3. I'd say worth the extra cost, but I suppose that depends on budget and how often it's used etc. To get significantly better you're talking $3000-6000, which I consider to be too much. Will wait for those to trickle down. Wish there was an Apple store here to try out the Apple Vision Pro...
I will report back will be in the uk in oct hope to visit a apple store and try them
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me