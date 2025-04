This is the 2nd of 2 of these. The first one sold. I have tested it tonight and it works so its also up for sale.

V5311 VDSL SFP. Someone who is after it will know what it is but if you haven't used one before just keep in mind to vlan tag the port (vlan 10) and you may need to turn off auto-negotiation and set the port to 1Gbps.

$100 + courier.