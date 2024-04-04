Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: OpenSprinkler Pi (OSPi) - Smart Sprinkler Setup
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#312298 4-Apr-2024 14:24
Send private message

Hey folks, I ordered the components for two OpenSprinkler Pi (OSPi) systems, but only installed one - other is brand new, unused.

 

Whole setup cost me around $450. Willing to sell for $370

 

Pick up from Upper Hutt, or can ship at buyer's cost.

 

Components included are:

 

Automate and Access Sprinklers from Anywhere

 

Keeping your lawn and flowers beautiful doesn't have to be stressful. OpenSprinkler unchains you from your sprinkler or irrigation control box, enabling you to program, run, or stop zones at any time from anywhere.

 

 

 

Whether you are at your desktop, laptop, tablet or phone; whether you are at home, office, or traveling on the road, you can access OpenSprinkler through any modern browser; or use our free apps available for all mobile platforms.

 

 

 

OpenSprinkler Pi (OSPi) is an extension board for Raspberry Pi (all versions of RPi). It allows RPi to directly access and control sprinkler valves.

 

 

 

 

 

Can automate up to eight different zones all controlled via webpage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3215443 8-Apr-2024 08:52
Send private message

Any interest for $320?

 

 

 

This kit is much more feature rich than anything Orbit B-Hyve can do, and much cheaper than a Netro Spark 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Insanekiwi
591 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3215999 9-Apr-2024 08:09
Send private message

Is it relatively easy to set it up? I guess it depends on the person - I am not used to RasberryPi at all.

Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3216001 9-Apr-2024 08:28
Send private message

Insanekiwi:

 

Is it relatively easy to set it up? I guess it depends on the person - I am not used to RasberryPi at all.

 

 

 

 

I found it very straightforward and easy to set up, initially need a keyboard and monitor to set up the RaspberryPi, then just make any day to day modifications via Web Browser. 

 

There are some great tutorials available on setting it up



Krullos

193 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3216540 10-Apr-2024 13:27
Send private message

Sold, pending payment

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright