Mikrotik mANTBox 19s 5GHz a/n/ac access points. One is unused and the other only briefly and still looks like new. All mounting hardware is likewise in excellent condition and included.

Specs are here: https://mikrotik.com/product/RB921GS-5HPacD-19S

Not to be confused with mANT 19s which is only a sector aerial. These are the full units with the access point built in and fed by copper or fibre with SFP. RouterOS 7.12.1 installed but you can upgrade or downgrade (even to version 6) as desired.

$100 each. 2 available at time of post. Courierpost is extra.

Company invoice supplied.