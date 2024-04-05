Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CrashAndBurn

653 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312310 5-Apr-2024 14:41
Found a bunch of my childhood film negatives and wanting to digitize them. Any recommendations or if anyone has an old one they are wanting to get rid off at a Geekzone friendly price? Am based in Newmarket Auckland

tieke
673 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3214677 5-Apr-2024 15:17
I looked at this recently when I needed to scan a couple of old negatives in a short time frame. Film scanners are a bit tricky - there's a bunch of generic ~$50-70 ones which give pretty average results, some pretty expensive ones which give great results, and quite a few in the middle which are a bit pot-luck (sometimes just the cheapie ones in a different shell). The film-scanner incorporated-into-flatbed scanners are another option, but they are pretty slow, and all the ones I were able to get were pretty old.

 

I ended up just making my own, which worked excellently, but I already had all the parts I needed - I used my DSLR and a little lightbox to capture the image, then converted the negatives in Lightroom.  (I ended up buying Negative Lab Pro to simplify the conversions - although I was able to do them in Photoshop, NLP hugely simplified the process and gave better results).

 

Of course this is only helpful if you already have a DSLR, Lightroom etc :)

 
 
 
 

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3215348 7-Apr-2024 20:43
Mother Neb has one that we got her for slides ages ago, if you're not in a hurry I can see if it's available when we next go to see her. Or if it's only to do a batch of them you can probably borrow it. It's a slide scanner though so the film would have to be 35mm format.

