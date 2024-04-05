CrashAndBurn

I looked at this recently when I needed to scan a couple of old negatives in a short time frame. Film scanners are a bit tricky - there's a bunch of generic ~$50-70 ones which give pretty average results, some pretty expensive ones which give great results, and quite a few in the middle which are a bit pot-luck (sometimes just the cheapie ones in a different shell). The film-scanner incorporated-into-flatbed scanners are another option, but they are pretty slow, and all the ones I were able to get were pretty old.

I ended up just making my own, which worked excellently, but I already had all the parts I needed - I used my DSLR and a little lightbox to capture the image, then converted the negatives in Lightroom. (I ended up buying Negative Lab Pro to simplify the conversions - although I was able to do them in Photoshop, NLP hugely simplified the process and gave better results).

Of course this is only helpful if you already have a DSLR, Lightroom etc :)