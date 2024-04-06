I have one of these for sale. This is not the AX version. Got it with my 2 degrees connection and used for a year but it is as new.
Looking for $30 + shipping. Can pick up from Hamilton.
Yes.. They did ask for it. But I bought it when I moved.
Not selling this anymore. Could not get my Smart Modem 3 working with @quic. PPPoE keeps disconnecting before it can negotiate and the DHCP/IPoE path gets an IP but the modem is not able to route any packets after that.
So, I'm using the frtizbox to connect via DHCP/IPoE and using the smart modem 3 as an AP.