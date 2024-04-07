Cisco 887VA router in excellent condition.

This router supports ADSL and VDSL. Comes with original box, Cisco purple phone lead and power supply. Console cable not included but uses common blue one.

Its been sitting in the box for a long time because I switched to Mikrotik and Draytek.

It does work, however, I vaguely recall some issue when I changed the modem firmware to get better performance on my rural VDSL connection and it stopped working at my office in town after that. So if this is an issue you will need to revert it back.

Cisco product link: https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/products/collateral/routers/800-series-routers/data_sheet_c78-613481.html

$50 + Courierpost.