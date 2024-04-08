Lizard1977

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I'm about to buy a car and there is an app I want to run (PHEV Watchdog) but it's only available on Android.  I only have an iPhone, so I'm looking to buy a cheap (new or used) Android phone or tablet.  It's primary purpose will be to read the data from the OBD2 dongle in the car so I can check things like battery health, but a tablet would be something I can use with my kids as well.

 

I'm unfamiliar with the Android-based devices, so I have no idea what is good or what is trash.  Can anyone recommend a cheap new phone or tablet to me, or maybe you have a second-hand phone/tablet in good shape that you're looking to offload?

No bites?

 

I had a look on Trademe and saw someone selling a nearly new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $280.  Retail price is around $500. Would this be good?

 
 
 
 

I have the Samsung A9+ tablet and I like it.

Only things to note, wifi only so not something you can really check if you are out and about.
Screen is not great in the direct sunlight, got mine for $400
128gb at launch.

Use it when I go away for weekend or holiday.


Looks like PHEV Watchdog will run on any android in the past several years.
So if you just want it for the app, any cheap android mobile will work. Guess you will need to think about when you want to use the app. out and about go for a cheap phone. At home or at a wifi network or Hotspot off apple then a tablet could be dual use if you want to invest a bit more money. Good luck getting it back off the kids tho.

 

 

 

If you just want to use the app, have you looked into if there is an android emulator for iOS? 

