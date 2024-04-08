Lizard1977

I'm about to buy a car and there is an app I want to run (PHEV Watchdog) but it's only available on Android. I only have an iPhone, so I'm looking to buy a cheap (new or used) Android phone or tablet. It's primary purpose will be to read the data from the OBD2 dongle in the car so I can check things like battery health, but a tablet would be something I can use with my kids as well.

I'm unfamiliar with the Android-based devices, so I have no idea what is good or what is trash. Can anyone recommend a cheap new phone or tablet to me, or maybe you have a second-hand phone/tablet in good shape that you're looking to offload?