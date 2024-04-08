Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
razor2000nz

158 posts

Master Geek


#312343 8-Apr-2024 12:45
Send private message

Polk Audio Magnifi Max Soundbar & Sub for sale 

 

 specs here https://www.polkaudio.com/en-us/product/archive/archive-sound-bars/magnifi-max/112680.html

 

3 x HDMI inputs 1 x Output (arc)

 

Comes with remote, approx 3 years old

 

Can add surround speakers availiable from Harvey Norman for wirless surround sound (apart from power cords) https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/tv-and-audio/audio/blu-ray-and-home-theatre/home-theatre-speakers/polk-audio-sr1-wireless-rear-surround-bookshelf-speaker-black-pair.html

 

$500

 

 

 

Also have a logitech harmony hub and remote avalaible -

 

This is remote https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Harmony-Control-Smartphone-Simple/dp/B00BQ5RYI4 

 

No longer required as all my compnents are talking via cec 

 

Approx 5/6 years old 

 

$150

 

 

 

Have another listing on here for a 58" DX900 Panasonic Tv for $750

 

Take all 3 items for $1200 

 

Located in Christchurch - can only ship the Logitech goods. 

 

Can provide photos if required. 

 

 

 

Cheers!!

razor2000nz

158 posts

Master Geek


  #3217366 12-Apr-2024 12:15
Send private message quote this post

bump

