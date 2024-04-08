Welcome to my frustrating and expensive experiment to find some buds that my ears can tolerate. I just can't get in-ears to fit me so these are all up for grabs. All buds will be well cleaned and sanitised with isopropyl alcohol. I've noted which tips are used/unused.
-Galaxy Buds2 Pro Graphite + Comply tips- $180
Only a few days old. Used for around 2 hours. Includes Comply Premium Truegrip foam tips (small size) 3 pairs, of which I used one.
Cost me $244 at Noel Leeming (will include the reciept) + $49 for the tips.
Tips used: small, medium, 1x small Comply. Unused: large, 2 x small Comply.
-Skullcandy Dime 2- $15
Used for less than 1 hour.
Tips used: small and medium. Unused: large.
-Xiaomi Mi AirDots- $Free
No tips. Just play postage. They work fine.
-KZ ZSN Pro IEMs- $10
No tips. Budget audiophile approved. These are wired IEMs.
Shipped in an NZ Post bag.
$5.80 Economy
$7.80 Courier
$11.30 Rural
West Auckland for pickup