FS: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro + other earbuds
Welcome to my frustrating and expensive experiment to find some buds that my ears can tolerate. I just can't get in-ears to fit me so these are all up for grabs. All buds will be well cleaned and sanitised with isopropyl alcohol. I've noted which tips are used/unused.

 

-Galaxy Buds2 Pro Graphite + Comply tips- $180 
Only a few days old. Used for around 2 hours. Includes Comply Premium Truegrip foam tips (small size) 3 pairs, of which I used one.
Cost me $244 at Noel Leeming (will include the reciept) + $49 for the tips.
Tips used: small, medium, 1x small Comply. Unused: large, 2 x small Comply.

 

-Skullcandy Dime 2- $15 
Used for less than 1 hour.
Tips used: small and medium. Unused: large.

 

-Xiaomi Mi AirDots- $Free 
No tips. Just play postage. They work fine.

 

-KZ ZSN Pro IEMs- $10 
No tips. Budget audiophile approved. These are wired IEMs.

 

Shipped in an NZ Post bag.
$5.80 Economy
$7.80 Courier
$11.30 Rural

 

West Auckland for pickup

 

Skullcandy, Airdots and IEMs all gone.

Just the Galaxy Buds left. Happy to entertain reasonable offers!

 
 
 
 

Any interest in the buds at $160?
absolute bargain with the Comply tips included.

Pm sent



lachlanw: Pm sent


PMd back

Sold!

