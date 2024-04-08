Welcome to my frustrating and expensive experiment to find some buds that my ears can tolerate. I just can't get in-ears to fit me so these are all up for grabs. All buds will be well cleaned and sanitised with isopropyl alcohol. I've noted which tips are used/unused.

-Galaxy Buds2 Pro Graphite + Comply tips- $180

Only a few days old. Used for around 2 hours. Includes Comply Premium Truegrip foam tips (small size) 3 pairs, of which I used one.

Cost me $244 at Noel Leeming (will include the reciept) + $49 for the tips.

Tips used: small, medium, 1x small Comply. Unused: large, 2 x small Comply.

-Skullcandy Dime 2- $15

Used for less than 1 hour.

Tips used: small and medium. Unused: large.

-Xiaomi Mi AirDots- $Free

No tips. Just play postage. They work fine.

-KZ ZSN Pro IEMs- $10

No tips. Budget audiophile approved. These are wired IEMs.





Shipped in an NZ Post bag.

$5.80 Economy

$7.80 Courier

$11.30 Rural

West Auckland for pickup