Hi,

I've brought and old Cisco ASA 5515-X I'm planning to install PFsense on, to do so you need a specific VGA cable. These are cheap enough, but shipping is ridiculous so it ends up being something like $50.

If anyone has one of these they don't need anymore i'd love to purchase it.

VGA Port HD15F Adapter to IDC16 12 Inch with Bracket Ribbon Cable Connector | eBay