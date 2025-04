Hi All

Has anyone got a half rack on wheels in excellent condition in Auckland that they want to part with for low hundreds of dollars? It needs to be 90cm or 1m deep to fit a rack server. Keys would be desirable, but I can get them replaced if needed. Something like this: . DYNAMIX 22RU Server Cabinet 1000mm Deep (600 x 1000 x 1190mm). Incl. 1

A full height rack is no good due to the space it needs to go into.

Cheers