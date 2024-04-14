Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedHuge man cave clean-out. Make an offer. Pi5, Orange Pi5, INtel NUC, 16" Touchscreen...
xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312407 14-Apr-2024 12:26
Having a huge huck-out after a recent tour of the ICU where I realised I wasn't going to finish most of these projects. I'm compiling a spreadsheet with everything on it but for now, if you see anything on the list below that interest you and you want more info/pictures, PM me.

 

Highlights from the list below.

 

     

  1. Raspberry Pi 5 4GB with PoE hat, NVMe base and NIB 128GB NVMe drive ($200)
  2. Orange Pi 5 8GB with heatsink kit and 128GB NVMe drive ($150)
  3. Core i7 Intel NUC with 16GB RAM and NVMe drive ($150)
  4. 16" Touchscreen NIB. Removed for testing only. USB-C ($150) https://amzn.to/49D233H
  5. Yale lock with optional ZWave module installed ($175)
  6. Tuya Zigbee Wifi Battery Powered Smart Curtains Motor Roller x 2 ($100ea.) https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_Dlb7xmv
  7. Logitech Harmony hub remote. Very hard to find. ($150) https://amzn.to/3JkOZ8o

 

 

Some items can be posted but many will be collect only from Beach Haven in Auckland.




RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

BigMal
996 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3218110 14-Apr-2024 12:30
I'll take the nuc.

 
 
 
 

Dynamic
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3218173 14-Apr-2024 13:05
Petrol monster truck?  Tell me more!

 

Might be worthwhile telling us roughly where pickup is from for the larger items like the TVs.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Reanalyse
378 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218184 14-Apr-2024 13:34
I'll take the 3D printer, pm on the way.

 

Of more concern are you OK and in a good space at the time. Sounds like you have had some bad news and in no way would like to be seen "taking advantage" of this.

 

 



skewt
747 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218241 14-Apr-2024 14:36
I’m interested in the blinds motors, just confirming if it’s motors only or includes brackets?

eugeneykc
100 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3218248 14-Apr-2024 15:00
I am interested in the Tempest Weather System, can you provide a little more details about the model, and what's included?  Thanks.

xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218249 14-Apr-2024 15:10
These items are sold pending payment:

 

     

  1. Orange Pi 5 kit
  2. Tuya zigbee motors x 2
  3. DS207 NAS
  4. 3D printer
  5. Intel NUC




xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218251 14-Apr-2024 15:26
Tablets are Samsung SM-T590 and the Lenovo is a 7" Tab 7 Essential. No power supplies but frames included for wall mounting with 3M picture stickies. That's what I use for Home Assistant and these are my previous ones before I moved to a 13.3" Chromebook.

 




xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218254 14-Apr-2024 15:30
Dynamic:

 

Petrol monster truck?  Tell me more!

 

Might be worthwhile telling us roughly where pickup is from for the larger items like the TVs.

 

 

Pickup address is at bottom of listing which is Beach Haven, Auckland. Sony 55" LED is mint and comes with LED's pre-installed ready for WLED Which can be controlled wirelessly by Kodi! I'll reply again shortly with a picture of the monster truck and service kit.

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/7iwVGtzwVbZot1VLA




xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218257 14-Apr-2024 15:40
Dynamic:

 

Petrol monster truck?  Tell me more!

 

Might be worthwhile telling us roughly where pickup is from for the larger items like the TVs.

 

 

Here are the monster truck photos. https://photos.app.goo.gl/ktndxF67yFY6RSnG9

 

Service case comes with a glow plug igniter panel and an electric fuel pump along with some spares. This thing flies! Just add a 12V alarm battery and you're good to go. Haven't used for years. Must collect from Beach Haven.




xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218258 14-Apr-2024 15:47
eugeneykc:

 

I am interested in the Tempest Weather System, can you provide a little more details about the model, and what's included?  Thanks.

 

 

I have two Tempest weather station units that have all working sensors but both units wouldn't charge. I dismantled them (easy) and sourced the main battery which I replaced. Both units ran for 2 weeks so I purchased a new base station and pole mount adapter for one of them. Both units paired to the hub and I left them outside until they went flat. After lots of back and forth with Tempest, it seems the tiny (3mm x 3mm) power control IC may be the problem. I sourced 4 of those and tried fitting one but it's so small it's a bit of a mission. I haven't tested the one I replaced the chip in as I got sick shortly thereafter, hence the purge. With all the parts I've purchased, I'll loosing money for sure but I need to cut my losses and move on.

 

So the full kit is one new base station and power supply, two weather stations, two new batteries, 3 new power control IC's (one already fitted). Will ship at buyers expense.




xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218260 14-Apr-2024 15:57
Here are the in-ceiling speakers both are ~$110 RRP but only $30 ea. here!!

 




xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218261 14-Apr-2024 16:02
Here are the Sony MDR-XB950BT for $50. https://amzn.to/3U38szM

 




xbmcnut

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218400 14-Apr-2024 18:52
Raspberry Pi 5 Mega Kit, 4GB with PoE hat, NVMe base and NIB 128GB NVMe drive still available. All new parts. $200




martyyn
1958 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3218430 14-Apr-2024 20:19
I've sent a PM about the Harmony remote.

Scott3
3898 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3218453 14-Apr-2024 22:23
xbmcnut:

 

Dynamic:

 

Petrol monster truck?  Tell me more!

 

Might be worthwhile telling us roughly where pickup is from for the larger items like the TVs.

 

 

Here are the monster truck photos. https://photos.app.goo.gl/ktndxF67yFY6RSnG9

 

Service case comes with a glow plug igniter panel and an electric fuel pump along with some spares. This thing flies! Just add a 12V alarm battery and you're good to go. Haven't used for years. Must collect from Beach Haven.

 



I'll take it :)

PM pending

