Having a huge huck-out after a recent tour of the ICU where I realised I wasn't going to finish most of these projects. I'm compiling a spreadsheet with everything on it but for now, if you see anything on the list below that interest you and you want more info/pictures, PM me.
Highlights from the list below.
- Raspberry Pi 5 4GB with PoE hat, NVMe base and NIB 128GB NVMe drive ($200)
- Orange Pi 5 8GB with heatsink kit and 128GB NVMe drive ($150)
- Core i7 Intel NUC with 16GB RAM and NVMe drive ($150)
- 16" Touchscreen NIB. Removed for testing only. USB-C ($150) https://amzn.to/49D233H
- Yale lock with optional ZWave module installed ($175)
- Tuya Zigbee Wifi Battery Powered Smart Curtains Motor Roller x 2 ($100ea.) https://s.click.aliexpress.com/e/_Dlb7xmv
- Logitech Harmony hub remote. Very hard to find. ($150) https://amzn.to/3JkOZ8o
Some items can be posted but many will be collect only from Beach Haven in Auckland.