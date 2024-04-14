eugeneykc: I am interested in the Tempest Weather System, can you provide a little more details about the model, and what's included? Thanks.

I have two Tempest weather station units that have all working sensors but both units wouldn't charge. I dismantled them (easy) and sourced the main battery which I replaced. Both units ran for 2 weeks so I purchased a new base station and pole mount adapter for one of them. Both units paired to the hub and I left them outside until they went flat. After lots of back and forth with Tempest, it seems the tiny (3mm x 3mm) power control IC may be the problem. I sourced 4 of those and tried fitting one but it's so small it's a bit of a mission. I haven't tested the one I replaced the chip in as I got sick shortly thereafter, hence the purge. With all the parts I've purchased, I'll loosing money for sure but I need to cut my losses and move on.

So the full kit is one new base station and power supply, two weather stations, two new batteries, 3 new power control IC's (one already fitted). Will ship at buyers expense.