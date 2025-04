Looking at a potential sale of my iPhone 15 Pro 128GB in White Titanium. Comes with a couple of clear magsafe compatible clear cases (1 spigen, 1 otterbox) and 1 apple silicon case. Boxed, with USB-c cable. I can throw in a (non-apple) charger if needed. Has spent its whole life in a case with screen protector, so in as new condition.

Photos can be available on request.

Looking for $1775 delivered. Please PM me if interested. Thank you.