Dynamic: Hmmm, I see your point. Perhaps what is needed is a conversation with the building owners about the cost-effectiveness of the current solution. Other broadband providers prices have effectively fallen by giving more data for the same price due to competition. The suppliers of this solution are effectively a monopoly and may not feel any pressure to stay competitive. If no other avenues are exhausted, the Commerce Commission may even have an interest in this.

Yeah they haven't changed the pricing in 5yrs+ and i was super shocked to find some of the other residents actually paying that much, as they didn't realize they could get mobile broadband (or that it was cheaper)

Currently wireless UNLIMITED internet can be had for less that $80 a month:

Skinny: 4G 70Mbps $55p/m 2 months free, 12 month contract

Spark: 5G 70Mbps $60p/m open term

Spark: 5G 344Mbps $85p/m open term

2D: 4G ??Mbps $50p/m 12 month contract

2D: 5G ??Mbps $79p/m 12 month contract

Re 'kicking up a fuss' : we all know that even if you challenge it, and win some Landlords can be... and will find legal loophole ways to make it crap or just serve the no-reason notice as soon as they can

Re Moving: atm with my budget I can't really, I've seen other places but then my rent would be $50-70pw higher, thats a lot than $80p/m for internet

Re Soho/Apartment Complexes: it should still be an option, or at least if the pricing was regulated imagine the 100+ dwellings having to pay prices like this.

Even with the WiFi interference people would rather put up with that then be price and data gouged at the whim of landlords/bodycorps

The initial reason I was asking coz the spark router is $150 on their site, so thought maybe someone has one laying around they don't use. Then I could get their "Spark: 5G 344m/bps $85p/m open term" plan

as the signup has the option of "I already have a modem"

And 2degrees are rentals (https://www.2degrees.nz/termsofuse/personal/broadband/offer-summary/2degrees--wireless-broadband-offer-summary)