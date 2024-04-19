Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hatch

789 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312464 19-Apr-2024 07:43
Send private message

I’m looking to split my single usb-c port into separate video output and power input (Power delivery) via a usb-c hub of some sort.

Located Auckland.

Create new topic
Dynamic
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220190 19-Apr-2024 09:06
Send private message

Google this part number for one suggestion

 

7PJ38AA




nztim
3680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3220194 19-Apr-2024 09:47
Send private message

What is the input on your monitor?




Hatch

789 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3220222 19-Apr-2024 11:04
Send private message

nztim:

 

What is the input on your monitor?

 

 

It's a portable Glasses/monitor (Xreal Air) and requires USB-C input with DP-alt mode (according to my research).



nztim
3680 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3220226 19-Apr-2024 11:11
Send private message

Hatch:

 

It's a portable Glasses/monitor (Xreal Air) and requires USB-C input with DP-alt mode (according to my research).

 

 

Okay so you actually need PD in and USB-C to the monitor this is going to require a docking station as opposed to an actual hub.

 

I would go for the HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock (not cheap) 4J0A2AA

 

It will power your laptop AND give you a usb-c port which you can plug your monitor in




Hatch

789 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3220230 19-Apr-2024 11:17
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

Google this part number for one suggestion

 

7PJ38AA

 

Thanks, but that's got only a single USB-C port according to photos on Amazon.

 

HP USB-C Travel Hub G2 : Amazon.com.au: Computers

Hatch

789 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3220232 19-Apr-2024 11:22
Send private message

Hatch:

 

Dynamic:

 

Google this part number for one suggestion

 

7PJ38AA

 

Thanks, but that's got only a single USB-C port according to photos on Amazon.

 

HP USB-C Travel Hub G2 : Amazon.com.au: Computers

 

 

Thanks I already have a Caldigit TS3+ which should do the job at a desktop setup, but for remote setup I'll probably be looking at something like this:

 

Belkin Connect USB-C to 4-Port USB-C Hub | at Mighty Ape NZ

 

 

