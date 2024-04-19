I’m looking to split my single usb-c port into separate video output and power input (Power delivery) via a usb-c hub of some sort.
Located Auckland.
Google this part number for one suggestion
7PJ38AA
What is the input on your monitor?
nztim:
It's a portable Glasses/monitor (Xreal Air) and requires USB-C input with DP-alt mode (according to my research).
Hatch:
Okay so you actually need PD in and USB-C to the monitor this is going to require a docking station as opposed to an actual hub.
I would go for the HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock (not cheap) 4J0A2AA
It will power your laptop AND give you a usb-c port which you can plug your monitor in
Dynamic:
Thanks, but that's got only a single USB-C port according to photos on Amazon.
Hatch:
HP USB-C Travel Hub G2 : Amazon.com.au: Computers
Thanks I already have a Caldigit TS3+ which should do the job at a desktop setup, but for remote setup I'll probably be looking at something like this:
Belkin Connect USB-C to 4-Port USB-C Hub | at Mighty Ape NZ