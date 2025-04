richms: IME most people have an overinflated sense of value on old lowspec tablets and you would be better off going for a current cheap lenovo or one of the kogan ones as that gets you a new battery and hopefully software updates for a little while.

True. So many tablets on TradeMe with very old tablets starting at $100

There are a couple of $1 reserves that are interesting.

I don't care about a battery as it will be plugged in 24/7 (yes, I have it on schedule that it discharges automatically). Software updates are important to a certain degree, but it is indeed a good reason to go new.