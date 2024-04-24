Selling my Thrustmaster T300 PC / Playstation compatable.



Have upgraded to a Moza wheel.



Purchased about a year and a half ago from Amazon AU , great wheel i upgraded from a Logitech at the time.



Comes with the base/Pedals and also the Open wheel addon along with the original wheel.

I don't know if i can find the desk mount for it but will check tonight, i mounted it directly to my racing frame using screws.



Same as below.

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/thrus ... bDEALw_wcB

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/thrus ... eel-add-on

Looking for $650

Pick Up only, North Shore , Auckland