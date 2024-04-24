Selling my Thrustmaster T300 PC / Playstation compatable.

Have upgraded to a Moza wheel.

Purchased about a year and a half ago from Amazon AU , great wheel i upgraded from a Logitech at the time.

Comes with the base/Pedals and also the Open wheel addon along with the original wheel.
I don't know if i can find the desk mount for it but will check tonight, i mounted it directly to my racing frame using screws.

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/thrus ... bDEALw_wcB
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/products/thrus ... eel-add-on 

 

Looking for $650

 

 

 

Pick Up only, North Shore , Auckland

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 