Intel NUC8i7HNK4 Hades Canyon
- Intel Core i7-8705G 3.10GHz (4 core, 8 thread)
- Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics
- 32GB DDR4 SODIMM (2 x 16GB)
- 500GB NVMe SSD
- 2x USB 3.0 (Front), 1x USB Type-C (Front), 4x USB 3.0 (Rear), 1x HDMI (Front), 1x HDMI (Rear), 2x mini DisplayPort v1.2, 2x Thunderbolt 3
- 2x Gigabit Ethernet (both Intel Chipset), Wireless 802.11ac
Was used as part of my homelab running proxmox.
Makes for a good HTPC too - It has a crazy amount of IO.
I had removed the cable that powers the light up Skull and have since misplaced it - Doesn't affect usage at all though.
Fresh install of Windows 11 Pro (has Windows 10 Pro license sticker on the bottom)
Power supply included.
Price: $650 ONO.
Pick up in Hobsonville, Auckland - Would prefer pickup, but can arrange shipping at buyers expense / risk