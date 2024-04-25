Intel NUC8i7HNK4 Hades Canyon

Intel Core i7-8705G 3.10GHz (4 core, 8 thread)

Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics

32GB DDR4 SODIMM (2 x 16GB)

500GB NVMe SSD

2x USB 3.0 (Front), 1x USB Type-C (Front), 4x USB 3.0 (Rear), 1x HDMI (Front), 1x HDMI (Rear), 2x mini DisplayPort v1.2, 2x Thunderbolt 3

2x Gigabit Ethernet (both Intel Chipset), Wireless 802.11ac

Was used as part of my homelab running proxmox.

Makes for a good HTPC too - It has a crazy amount of IO.

I had removed the cable that powers the light up Skull and have since misplaced it - Doesn't affect usage at all though.

Fresh install of Windows 11 Pro (has Windows 10 Pro license sticker on the bottom)

Power supply included.

Price: $650 ONO.

Pick up in Hobsonville, Auckland - Would prefer pickup, but can arrange shipping at buyers expense / risk