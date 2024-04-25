Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Intel NUC8i7HNK4 Hades Canyon - 32GB RAM 500GB SSD
Intel NUC8i7HNK4 Hades Canyon

 

  • Intel Core i7-8705G 3.10GHz (4 core, 8 thread)
  • Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics
  • 32GB DDR4 SODIMM (2 x 16GB)
  • 500GB NVMe SSD
  • 2x USB 3.0 (Front), 1x USB Type-C (Front), 4x USB 3.0 (Rear), 1x HDMI (Front), 1x HDMI (Rear), 2x mini DisplayPort v1.2, 2x Thunderbolt 3
  • 2x Gigabit Ethernet (both Intel Chipset), Wireless 802.11ac

Was used as part of my homelab running proxmox.

 

Makes for a good HTPC too - It has a crazy amount of IO.

 

I had removed the cable that powers the light up Skull and have since misplaced it - Doesn't affect usage at all though.

 

Fresh install of Windows 11 Pro (has Windows 10 Pro license sticker on the bottom)

 

Power supply included.

 

Price: $650 ONO.

 

Pick up in Hobsonville, Auckland - Would prefer pickup, but can arrange shipping at buyers expense / risk

Hi - I am interested in this. Does it run quiet? I am trying to work remotely and would be perfect if it is quiet.

 
 
 
 

Depends on the workload - It does have 2 fans, as opposed to the single fan most NUC's have.

 

I would say even if the fans are ripping - It's still pretty tolerable for the form factor.

Price drop to $600.



Sold 1 - have another available.

