Hey

Selling my CMF Watch Pro. Only wore it a few times and is brand new. Selling because it's just not my kind of watch (Used to Mi Band watches). Technically and looks wise it's awesome. I also bought a metal wrist band for it. Works with any Android phone.



More detail here:

https://intl.cmf.tech/pages/watch-pro

Looking for $75 + shipping if needed. Location is Wellington/Paraparaumu.

Cheers Oliver