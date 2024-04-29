Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Aeotec ZWave bundle (used)
SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#312582 29-Apr-2024 12:27
Includes;

 

  • 1x Z-Stick Gen5 USB controller (ZW090-B) - RRP $95
  • 1x MultiSensor 6 (ZW100) with mounting swivel + USB cable (chip on one corner of housing) - RRP $95
  • 2x Smart Switch Gen2 (DSC24) - RRP ?
  • 5x Smart Switch 6 (ZW096-B09) with USB - RRP $100

Everything is AU/NZ ZWave frequencies.

 

I have been using these for years but have recently built a new home and moved away from wireless protocols so everything has to go.

 

Total value new is approx. $850. 

 

Selling for $250 including shipping anywhere in NZ.

SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224165 29-Apr-2024 12:28
SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224178 29-Apr-2024 13:06
Sold, pending payment

SumnerBoy

2065 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224210 29-Apr-2024 15:32
SOLD

