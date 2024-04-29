Includes;

1x Z-Stick Gen5 USB controller (ZW090-B) - RRP $95

1x MultiSensor 6 (ZW100) with mounting swivel + USB cable (chip on one corner of housing) - RRP $95

2x Smart Switch Gen2 (DSC24) - RRP ?

5x Smart Switch 6 (ZW096-B09) with USB - RRP $100

Everything is AU/NZ ZWave frequencies.

I have been using these for years but have recently built a new home and moved away from wireless protocols so everything has to go.

Total value new is approx. $850.

Selling for $250 including shipping anywhere in NZ.