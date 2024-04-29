Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 150W PD3.0 GaN Desktop Charger & 130W PD 3.0 GaN Wall Charger
mrgsm021

#312590 29-Apr-2024 19:22
As titled, I have two for sale - 

 

  • 150W total output PD3.0 3C1A Desktop charger with 3-pin NZ power adaptor and stand:

 

Input/output specs:

 

Input: 100V-240V 50/60Hz 2A
USB-C1&C2 (100W) PD3.0 : 3.3-21V/5A; 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A
USB-C3 (65W) PD3.0 : 3.3-11V/3A; 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A
USB-A (22.5W) : 4.5V/5A, 5V/4.5A, 3.6-6V/3A, 6-9V/2A, 9-12V/1.5A
Total Output : 150W

Charging at the same time:
① C1+C2/C3 Output: 87W+60W
② C2+C3 Output: 87W+60W
③ C1/C2+A Output: 100W+22.5W
④ C3+A Output: 65W+22.5W
⑤ C1+C2+C3 Output: 60W+45W+45W
⑥ C1+C2+A Output: 60W+60W+22.5W
⑦ C1+C3+A Output: 60W+60W+22.5W
⑧ C2+C3+A Output: 60W+60W+22.5W
⑨ C1+C2+C3+A Output: 60W+45W+30W+18W

 

Been using this to charge my S24U (supports full 45W PPS aka Super Fast Charging 2.0 with a 5A USB-C cable of course) and Lenovo Yoga laptop which only requires 45W.

 

Looking for $80 + shipping

 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

  • 130W total output PD3.0, also 3C1A with NZ plug wall charger:

 

Input/output specs:

 

 

Been using this as my travel charger, however could potentially be converted to a desktop charger by getting something like this for power adaptor (not included): 

 

 

Again this fully supports 45W PPS for my S24U with a 5A USB-C cable and the 45W Lenovo Yoga laptop.

 

Looking for $70

 

 

 

I'd prefer pick up for both from Smales Farm Mon-Wed 8 to 1.30pm or Thur-Fri and weekends from Flat Bush 

 

Could also ship at buyer's expense.

 

Any questions please ask.

 

 

mrgsm021

  #3243304 31-May-2024 14:35
Both gone.

