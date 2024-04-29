As titled, I have two for sale -

150W total output PD3.0 3C1A Desktop charger with 3-pin NZ power adaptor and stand:

Input/output specs:

Input: 100V-240V 50/60Hz 2A

USB-C1&C2 (100W) PD3.0 : 3.3-21V/5A; 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB-C3 (65W) PD3.0 : 3.3-11V/3A; 5V/3A, 9V/3A,12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A

USB-A (22.5W) : 4.5V/5A, 5V/4.5A, 3.6-6V/3A, 6-9V/2A, 9-12V/1.5A

Total Output : 150W



Charging at the same time:

① C1+C2/C3 Output: 87W+60W

② C2+C3 Output: 87W+60W

③ C1/C2+A Output: 100W+22.5W

④ C3+A Output: 65W+22.5W

⑤ C1+C2+C3 Output: 60W+45W+45W

⑥ C1+C2+A Output: 60W+60W+22.5W

⑦ C1+C3+A Output: 60W+60W+22.5W

⑧ C2+C3+A Output: 60W+60W+22.5W

⑨ C1+C2+C3+A Output: 60W+45W+30W+18W

Been using this to charge my S24U (supports full 45W PPS aka Super Fast Charging 2.0 with a 5A USB-C cable of course) and Lenovo Yoga laptop which only requires 45W.

Looking for $80 + shipping

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

130W total output PD3.0, also 3C1A with NZ plug wall charger:

Input/output specs:

Been using this as my travel charger, however could potentially be converted to a desktop charger by getting something like this for power adaptor (not included):

Again this fully supports 45W PPS for my S24U with a 5A USB-C cable and the 45W Lenovo Yoga laptop.

Looking for $70

I'd prefer pick up for both from Smales Farm Mon-Wed 8 to 1.30pm or Thur-Fri and weekends from Flat Bush

Could also ship at buyer's expense.

Any questions please ask.