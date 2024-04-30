emenent7426

Hi Guys,
I hope you are having an awesome day. I have a Oneplus 12 256gb white for sale. Got it brand new from china. So it was basically chinese model. But i got my hand dirty and flashed it with global Oxygen OS rom myself. So far so good. Also, realised that every seller in NZ is doing the same thing. Anyways, coming back to topic. Used it for couple of weeks. Comes with 2 extra cases (box one is 3rd) camera protector and screen protectors. Pickup is from Glenfield Auckland. or can ship for 10$ extra. Pretty much scratchless . Looking for 1050.