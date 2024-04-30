emenent7426

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Oneplus 12 256gb for sale white
Hi Guys,
I hope you are having an awesome day. I have a Oneplus 12 256gb white for sale. Got it brand new from china. So it was basically chinese model. But i got my hand dirty and flashed it with global Oxygen OS rom myself. So far so good. Also, realised that every seller in NZ is doing the same thing. Anyways, coming back to topic. Used it for couple of weeks. Comes with 2 extra cases (box one is 3rd) camera protector and screen protectors. Pickup is from Glenfield Auckland. or can ship for 10$ extra. Pretty much scratchless . Looking for 1050.











Hi is this still for sale I might be interested

 
 
 
 

Sorry for the late response. It is sold already. Thanks

