Hi team, I have a few controllers surplus to requirements and I'm looking to pick up a PS5 Dual Sense

Pick up West Auckland or buyer pays shipping.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wireless Controller $60 (PC / Mobile)

2.4G + bluetooth with Charging Dock (Black)

As new in the box.

Latest firmware installed which allows for bluetooth connections (works on PC, Mac, Android, Apple and smart TVs.). Also connect by 2.4g through the charging dock by USB cable or the removable dongle.

-2 Pro back paddle buttons

-Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

-Mode switch button (X-input, D-input)

-Ultimate Software on PC

-Vibration

-Charging dock

-USB dongle can be removed from dock to use on other devices



GameSir X2 Bluetooth Mobile Phone Gaming Controller $30 (Mobile)

Excellent condition. Comes with carry case.

Works just like an Xbox controller when connected. Compatible with every game I have tried.

iOS & Android

ABXY Layout

3 Levels Turbo

500 mAh Battery and Type-C Charging Port

PowerA Xbox Enhanced Wired Controller $30 (Xbox, PC)

Cotton Candy Blue colour

As new in box.

Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

3.5mm stereo headset jack for in-game audio

Volume dial with one-touch Mic Mute

Detachable 10ft (3m) USB cable

Compatible with Xbox Series, Xbox One and Windows

I also still have the Fossil watch in this post which I can do for $80

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=77&topicId=312177