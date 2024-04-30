Hi team, I have a few controllers surplus to requirements and I'm looking to pick up a PS5 Dual Sense
Pick up West Auckland or buyer pays shipping.
8Bitdo Ultimate Wireless Controller $60 (PC / Mobile)
2.4G + bluetooth with Charging Dock (Black)
As new in the box.
Latest firmware installed which allows for bluetooth connections (works on PC, Mac, Android, Apple and smart TVs.). Also connect by 2.4g through the charging dock by USB cable or the removable dongle.
-2 Pro back paddle buttons
-Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly
-Mode switch button (X-input, D-input)
-Ultimate Software on PC
-Vibration
-Charging dock
-USB dongle can be removed from dock to use on other devices
GameSir X2 Bluetooth Mobile Phone Gaming Controller $30 (Mobile)
Excellent condition. Comes with carry case.
Works just like an Xbox controller when connected. Compatible with every game I have tried.
iOS & Android
ABXY Layout
3 Levels Turbo
500 mAh Battery and Type-C Charging Port
PowerA Xbox Enhanced Wired Controller $30 (Xbox, PC)
Cotton Candy Blue colour
As new in box.
Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
3.5mm stereo headset jack for in-game audio
Volume dial with one-touch Mic Mute
Detachable 10ft (3m) USB cable
Compatible with Xbox Series, Xbox One and Windows
I also still have the Fossil watch in this post which I can do for $80
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=77&topicId=312177