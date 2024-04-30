Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Gaming controllers (PC / Xbox / mobile)
lookout

610 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#312603 30-Apr-2024 21:50
Hi team, I have a few controllers surplus to requirements and I'm looking to pick up a PS5 Dual Sense

 

Pick up West Auckland or buyer pays shipping.

 

 

 

8Bitdo Ultimate Wireless Controller $60 (PC / Mobile)
2.4G + bluetooth with Charging Dock (Black)
As new in the box.
Latest firmware installed which allows for bluetooth connections (works on PC, Mac, Android, Apple and smart TVs.). Also connect by 2.4g through the charging dock by USB cable or the removable dongle.
-2 Pro back paddle buttons
-Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly
-Mode switch button (X-input, D-input)
-Ultimate Software on PC
-Vibration
-Charging dock
-USB dongle can be removed from dock to use on other devices

 

 


GameSir X2 Bluetooth Mobile Phone Gaming Controller $30 (Mobile)
Excellent condition. Comes with carry case.
Works just like an Xbox controller when connected. Compatible with every game I have tried.
iOS & Android 
ABXY Layout 
3 Levels Turbo 
500 mAh Battery and Type-C Charging Port

 

 

PowerA Xbox Enhanced Wired Controller $30 (Xbox, PC)
Cotton Candy Blue colour
As new in box.
Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
3.5mm stereo headset jack for in-game audio
Volume dial with one-touch Mic Mute
Detachable 10ft (3m) USB cable
Compatible with Xbox Series, Xbox One and Windows

 

 

...

 

I also still have the Fossil watch in this post which I can do for $80

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=77&topicId=312177

 

toejam316
1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224877 1-May-2024 08:09
I'll take the 8bitdo controller, DM me what part of West Auckland, I could swing past enroute to costco, or if you're ever in the CBD could organize a pick up there?




gbwelly
1238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224886 1-May-2024 08:58
PM sent for GameSir X2 Bluetooth Mobile Phone Gaming Controller

lookout

610 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3224897 1-May-2024 09:54
8bitdo and Gamesir are sold

