I got this Custom Built Macbook reciently for a work project but the project was cancelled before it arrived.

MacBook Pro 14 Inch

M2 MAX 12-Core CPU

30-Core GPU

16-Core Neural Engine

64GB RAM .. this was the big increase

1TB SSD

Asking $5,300

Very similar to this "refurbished" one .. Apple want $6,259

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/product/G17JCX/A/refurbished-14-inch-macbook-pro-apple-m2-max-chip-with-12-core-cpu-and-38-core-gpu-space-grey

It has just been booted up to ensure not DoA but not used other than that.

I can provide a reciept from the retailer for Waranty.

Located in Albany in Auckland for pick up or can ship via TradeMe shipping.

Photos:

