I got this Custom Built Macbook reciently for a work project but the project was cancelled before it arrived.
MacBook Pro 14 Inch
M2 MAX 12-Core CPU
30-Core GPU
16-Core Neural Engine
64GB RAM .. this was the big increase
1TB SSD
Asking $5,300
Very similar to this "refurbished" one .. Apple want $6,259
https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/product/G17JCX/A/refurbished-14-inch-macbook-pro-apple-m2-max-chip-with-12-core-cpu-and-38-core-gpu-space-grey
It has just been booted up to ensure not DoA but not used other than that.
I can provide a reciept from the retailer for Waranty.
Located in Albany in Auckland for pick up or can ship via TradeMe shipping.
Photos: