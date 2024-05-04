No longer required in my setup, so surplus. Light use - possibly still have box in garage, will dig out if so.

Adds line in and line out to your Sonos system so ideal for adding Sonos to your existing hifi (e.g. vinyl/turntable output to any Sonos speaker), or running e.g. audio from the (old, still functioning) Sky box so you can listen to the cricket commentary anywhere in the house you have a Sonos speaker ;-)

Black (the only colour they do it in!), excellent condition.

GZ price 450. Pick up in Dunedin or courier at purchaser's risk/expense.

Cheers

b